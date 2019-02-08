GOLOMB, MIKE On Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Sunnybrook Health Centre, Veteran's Wing. Mike Golomb, loving father and father-in-law of Hillary Selby, and Terry and Robert Yanowski. Dear brother of Dorothy Farberman, and Ida Picov. Devoted grandfather of Mark and Renee, Paul and Jaqueline, Alan and Ayana, Daniel, Cara, and Jamie, and great-grandfather of Kaia, and Beau. A graveside service will be held in the Shaarei Tefillah section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Shiva at 18 Delavan Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Sunnybrook Foundation, 416- 480-4483.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIKE GOLOMB.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019