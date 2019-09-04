Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike HODGE. View Sign Service Information Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket 524 Davis Dr. Newmarket , ON L3Y 2P3 (905)-898-2100 Obituary

HODGE, Mike It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing of Mike on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Centre in Bowmanville, with his loving family by his side. His passing occurred at a time when he was selflessly trying to assist someone in need at the racetrack, where he was a devoted Motorsport Marshall. Beloved husband and best friend of Janet with whom they just celebrated 53 years of marriage 3 days prior. Loving father of Robert and Karen along with her husband Vern. Cherished Poppa to Kaley and Natalie. Dear brother-in-law to Laurie and her husband Wayne and the late Carl McLean. He will be fondly remembered by his nephew Jeff and his extended family and many close friends. He will be sadly missed by his friends at the Toronto District School Board where he worked as Principal for 38 years. Mike enjoyed giving of his time as a volunteer to things he was so passionate about. He was a Volunteer Marshall with Motorsport Marshalling Services for 18 years. The family asks for the day of service for the race Marshalls to wear their "Whites". Mike was also a valued volunteer with Victim Services of York Region for 13 years, where he loved giving back to his community and his dedication was proven through the numerous awards that he received: YRP Volunteer of the Year 2007, Service Excellence Award 2012, Ontario Volunteer Service Award for 10 years of service 2016, and Town of Newmarket Volunteer Appreciation Award 2017. The family asks for the day of service for the VSY Office and Volunteers to wear their VSY attire and service pins. Mike was a very generous and giving person who always put others before himself. His witty sense of humor, care and compassion for others and his infectious smile will truly be missed by so many whose lives he touched. Friends may call at TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, 905-898-2100. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 6-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, September 6th at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate if so desired memorial donations in Mike's name to Victim Services of York Region, or to M.A.D.D. - York Region. Online condolences may be placed at



