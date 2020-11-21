1/
Mike (MIHAIL KUMPREJ) KUMPREY
KUMPREY (MIHAIL KUMPREJ), Mike August 31, 1929 – November 15, 2020, Age 91 Mike beloved father of Michael, Karen, Susan and Michele; brother of Maria, Alouis, Lucas, Alfons, Katarina, Iva, Rudolph and Stefan; brother-in-law of Herta, Anton, Jessica, Anne, Raj and Eva; uncle, grandfather and friend; predeceased by his ex-wives Helen (2007) and Beverly (2020), brother Valentin (2017) and daughter Debi (2008), peacefully passed away at the Victoria hospice in Victoria, BC. He lived a full rich life and will be dearly missed. Interment will take place in 2021 in Shelburne, ON. Family will be notified. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves memories no one can steal. Love forever, your family and friends. www.earthsoption.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
