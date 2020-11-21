KUMPREY (MIHAIL KUMPREJ), Mike August 31, 1929 – November 15, 2020, Age 91 Mike beloved father of Michael, Karen, Susan and Michele; brother of Maria, Alouis, Lucas, Alfons, Katarina, Iva, Rudolph and Stefan; brother-in-law of Herta, Anton, Jessica, Anne, Raj and Eva; uncle, grandfather and friend; predeceased by his ex-wives Helen (2007) and Beverly (2020), brother Valentin (2017) and daughter Debi (2008), peacefully passed away at the Victoria hospice in Victoria, BC. He lived a full rich life and will be dearly missed. Interment will take place in 2021 in Shelburne, ON. Family will be notified. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves memories no one can steal. Love forever, your family and friends. www.earthsoption.com