MALTHANER, SR., Mike (Michael) March 13, 1927 – August 7, 2019 No more patterns to grade, no more plies of fabric to layup, no more cuts/bundle/ticketing. Pfaff (Kaiserslauten) is in goods hands. The final seam has been stitched. Passed away on Wednesday 6:41 a.m., in Toronto at Fieldstone Commons LTC, with his son at his side, at the very end. Thank you to Sharon and Dr. Ling. Jishy and the staff. Thank you to his entire family for his care, shopping, appointments, upkeep and support. Complications from dementia, pneumonia, UTI, hypernatremia and failure to thrive, were the cause of death. Mike was very proud of his 3 sons. He enjoyed, from '65-'98, the weekends at the Donauschwaben Park, the cottage. He had hoped for more time at the Park, but that was not in the cards. It has been a long journey with no regrets. Jarkovac, Franzfeld, Iglau, Budweiss, Bergheim, Bitz, Bremerhaven, gulf of St. Lawrence, Toronto. Mom (Resi) and Dad came to Canada in 1953 on the SS Castel Bianco, the sight of the St. Lawrence gulf, alleviated Dad's sea sickness. He wanted to return there and now he is there. Elmhurst, Dovercourt, Elynhill, Greenbriar, Sherbourne, Dundalk, Lawrence, Danmary Komm oft, bleib nicht lange MPM As per Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral and no entombment ( mountpleasantgroup.com ). Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019

