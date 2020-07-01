MIKE OPREFF

OPREFF, MIKE Peacefully at his home, on June 29, 2020, in his 92nd year. Devoted husband to the late Mary (Dimou). Loving Father of George (Susan), Rose (John Stone), Donna (Joe Longo). Proud Dedo to Elizabeth, Michael, Jesse, Lucas, Justin, Riana and Veronica, and proud Great-Dedo to James. Will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Mike immigrated to Canada in his early 20s, and met his wife Mary, of 60 years. He was a hard-working man, providing for his family, who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, building benches out of hockey sticks and helping his family, friends and neighbours. A special thank you to Angie for her care and compassion over the last few months. A private family service will be held on July 2nd, at Ward Funeral Home in Woodbridge. Final resting place at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please visit our book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 1, 2020.