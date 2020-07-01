MIKE OPREFF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MIKE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OPREFF, MIKE Peacefully at his home, on June 29, 2020, in his 92nd year. Devoted husband to the late Mary (Dimou). Loving Father of George (Susan), Rose (John Stone), Donna (Joe Longo). Proud Dedo to Elizabeth, Michael, Jesse, Lucas, Justin, Riana and Veronica, and proud Great-Dedo to James. Will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Mike immigrated to Canada in his early 20s, and met his wife Mary, of 60 years. He was a hard-working man, providing for his family, who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, building benches out of hockey sticks and helping his family, friends and neighbours. A special thank you to Angie for her care and compassion over the last few months. A private family service will be held on July 2nd, at Ward Funeral Home in Woodbridge. Final resting place at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please visit our book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved