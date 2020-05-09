VALANTIC, MIKE ROMAN November 9, 1931 - April 19, 2020 In loving memory of Mike Roman Valantic, who passed away peacefully after a life well-lived and shared with his loving wife Vera. Loving father to Louise (Stuart Gordon) and the late Michael. He will be missed by his four sisters, ten nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and longtime business associates. Mike was born in Slovenia, the eldest son of the late Roman and Maria Valantic. He always demonstrated a strong search for knowledge and determination to live an adventurous life while he pursued his dreams. As a young man he set off on an adventure which took him out of war torn Slovenia and eventually brought him to Canada. He settled in Toronto and pursued his studies at the University of Toronto to become a Civil Engineer. Mike met the love of his life, Vera, and they married in 1956 and started their life together. Mike began working for the City of Toronto, but his ambition lead to the starting of his own consulting firm, where he applied his technical expertise in numerous projects. He was proud of his work, but modest. Later Mike got involved in the family shoe business which his late father-in-law, Bert Skubal, had founded in the 40s. It began with Mike joining to help the family out, but as time passed he realized this brought on challenges that he enjoyed. Eventually he took over the company, Valenti Shoe, which he expanded and built into an industry leader. Mike had a strong work ethic and was fair and generous to everyone he met and did business with. Even when his success was apparent, he remained appreciative and humble. He was a quiet man, loved life and lived for his family, enjoying nature, music, travel, history, geography and the constellations. He was never one to shy away from a challenge or hard physical work that got his strong hands dirty. He loved fixing things, relaxing in his garden or in his favorite chair, enjoying a hockey game, tennis match, figure skating, or a good movie. Mike will be missed by his family and all those who knew him. Our family is thankful to all those who were involved with his care at The Meighan Manor. Your support, kindness and love helped to make his last years comfortable and enjoyable. No service will be held. The family will arrange a celebration of life for Mike when it is safe to do so. Donations in his honour can be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation, Parkinson Canada, Isabel and Arthur Meighan Manor, or the Baycrest Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.