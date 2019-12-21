DOI, MIKI MICHAEL April 24, 1935 - December 12, 2019 After a lengthy illness, Miki passed away peacefully, in his sleep, at the Scarborough General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Carol. Loving father of Robert "Bob" (Laura), Michele (Edward) and Philip (Susie). Cherished Gichan to Justin, Andrew, Christina, Spencer, Mathew and the family dog, Rolo. Will be dearly missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 1-4 p.m. at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, M1M 1N5. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019