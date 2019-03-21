HAYAKAWA, Mikio It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mikio Hayakawa on March 16, 2019 at the age of 91. Mikio will be forever remembered by his wife Keiko of 64 years and his children Michael (Karen), Brenda (James) and Erin (Kevin). Mikio will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jonathan, Alison, Brandon and Andrew, by his sisters Shizue Saito and Fudge (Robert) Tanaka, sister-in-law Amy Shiga, brother-in-law Eddie (Jeannette) Hisaki and his dear friend Tak (Molly) Nagano. Mikio was predeceased by his sister Fumiye and brother Tommy Hayakawa and parents Masanori and Natsuno Hayakawa. Visitation will take place at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (at Goulding, south of Steeles), on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. unitl time of memorial service at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Mikio's name to the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, Humber River Hospital or a charity of your choice. Condolences www.rskane.ca
