ADAMOVITS, Miklos Louis (Mike) Passed peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Brampton Civic at the age of 96 with family at his side. Beloved husband of and now reunited with Margaret nee Toth. Loving father to Nancy (husband David), Janet (husband Bob) and Peter (wife Allison). Grandfather to Katherine (husband Shane), Peter, Jillian (partner Clay), Michael (partner Rachel), Laura, Steven (wife Beth). Great-grandfather to Ariana, Elena, Abigail, Connor, Will, Ava, Ben and Samuel. Friends may call on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., at Goulding, south of Steeles). A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church (432 Sheppard Ave. E., North York). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the St Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church or the Ontario College of Art and Design. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019