Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, and will finally be laid to rest with her beloved husband William (Bill) Cregan. She will be dearly missed by her four sons: John, David, Peter and Michael. She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren: Paul, Mark, Josh, Cameron, Sarah; and daughters-in-law, Sue and Danell. Longtime friends with her pals, Peggy and Fanny, who loved her sharp wit. Mildred came to Canada on her own, as an adventure, eventually residing in the West End. A lover of music, she also was a very religious person and Church goer. "Millie" loved long walks and was a Maple Leafs fan to the end of her life. Her joy was the garden and her roses. Described by her sons, family, and acquaintances as the nicest, kindest woman one could ever meet. We will all miss her love and constant positive outlook on life.

