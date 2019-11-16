QUICK, MILDRED AILEEN (PICKETT) 1922 - 2019 Peacefully at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill with her daughter by her side on Monday, November 11, 2019. Mildred will be reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Bill (July 2007). Loving and supportive mother and mother-in-law to Wendy and Howard Challacombe and Paul and Margo Quick. Beloved grandmother to Karin Quick, David (Shelby) Quick, John (Amanda) Challacombe, Adrienne (Ian) Crookshank and Carolyn (Rob) Delaronde. Also survived by her nine great-grandchildren and her sister Rowena Casement. Predeceased by her brother Tom (2005) and sister Lois (2009). A Private Family Funeral was held at Low & Low Funeral Home, Uxbridge, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Interment followed at the Uxbridge Cemetery. Online condolence may be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019