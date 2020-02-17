Home

Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
WATSON, Mildred Annie Lorraine (nee WATSON) Peacefully, with family by her side, Mildred passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of 69 years to George. Loving mother of Doug (Maureen), Ken and Lori (Tony). Dear grandmother of Christopher, Stephen, Shannon (Nathan), Michael, Jonathan, Lennart (Veronica) and Eric (Ashley) and 6 great-grandchildren Sorell, Daniel, Brooke, Raeden, Ethan and Kasey. Also survived by brother Gilbert (Lila) and predeceased by brother John and sister Marilyn. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Mildred will be sadly missed by her best friend of 75 years, Dorothy Grant. Friends will be received by the family at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. East, Agincourt (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Saturday, February 22nd. Visiting will be at 1 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., in the Ogden Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2020
