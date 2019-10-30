MOFFITT, MILDRED BESSIE LOUISE (nee NELSON) Passed away at the Ina Grafton Gage LTC facility in Scarborough, after a period of declining health, on October 24, 2019, at 92 years of age. Mildred was born in St. John, NB, on March 08, 1927. She came to Toronto, with her family as an infant. She was married to David Moffitt, of Wallasey, England for 63 years. Together, David and Mildred built their own beautiful house near Scarborough Bluffs. They lived in it together for 61 years and raised their family. Mildred was predeceased by her husband David and her brother Claude. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Jennifer (Philip) Richards, son Christopher (Mishy) Moffitt and daughter Katherine (Reg) Jones; grandchildren, Jamie (Nicole) Richards, Mark (Natasha) Richards, Michael Richards (Tanner), Owen Moffitt, Katherine Moffitt (Blair), Glenn Jones, Marianne Jones and Kevin Jones; her three great-grandchildren, Juliet, Devin and Ewan Richards; her sister-in-law Joyce Nelson; her relatives, nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., west of Warden Ave., on Sunday, November 3rd, from 12 to 2 p.m.

