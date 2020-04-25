CUTTLE, Mildred (nee LANE) January 10, 1927 - April 19, 2020 Milly passed away peacefully at Aurora Resthaven in her 94th year. Milly was predeceased by her husband Bill, her close companion Ken Darling, daughter-in-law Suzanne, brother Ted and parents Aldworth and Gladys Lane (nee Clarke). Milly is survived by her son Jim (Bernice), Bobby, and Barbara (Richard). Much loved grandmother to Christine, Alison (Lee), Andrew (Heather), Meagan (Andrew), Colin (Ashleigh) Marc (Christine), Michael, Jamie (Leilanni). Cherished by her great-grandchildren Kayleigh, Ryan, Liam, Skylar, Eli, Lucas, Ethan and Cohen. Our family would like to extend a very special thank you to the dedicated and courageous staff at Aurora Resthaven for caring for her like she was their own family member. Before relocating to Ontario, Milly was a longtime member of the Hudson Yacht Club, the Whitlock Golf and Curling club, and Finnegan's Market in which she had a booth each Saturday with her dear cousin and best friend Barbara Aird. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.