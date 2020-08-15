1/1
MILDRED DARBY
DARBY, MILDRED After living a full life on her own terms, Mildred passed away peacefully at Eagle Terrace, Newmarket, on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in her 105th year. Beloved wife of the late Al Darby. Loving mother of John Darby and Evelyn (Father Richard) McKnight. Proud grandma of John-Paul (Debbie), Ann; Meghan, Alanna and Joel. Dear great-grandma of Oakley. Dear sister of late Kay, Phyllis, late Audrey and late Ron. Mildred will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mildred's life will be held at a later date. In memory of Mildred's charitable spirit, donations may be made to the Red Cross - Victims of the Beirut Disaster or Covenant House. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
