DOLSON, MILDRED Peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Georgetown Hospital. Mildred (nee Eason), in her 96th year, loved wife of the late Howard Dolson (2002). Loving mother of David and his wife Margaret, Leslie and his wife Dawn and Allan Dolson. Proud grandmother of Michael (Leah), Laura, Sarah (Jason), Alex (Angela), Andrew, Amelia and great-grandmother of Stephanie, Heath and Mackenzie. Dear sister of Paul (Betty), the late Ida (Arthur) and the late George. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, (905)877-3631, on Sunday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, November 4th, at 1:00 p.m. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Norval. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019