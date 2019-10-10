MILDRED ELEANOR WITHERSPOON

Obituary

WITHERSPOON, MILDRED ELEANOR (nee SOMERS) Retired Registered Nurse Past Member of Valley Chapter No. 297 O.E.S., Caledon East Past Member of Nobleton United Church Past Member of Nobleton Curling Club Avid snowmobiler and square dancer Peacefully at Mackenzie Place Long Term Care, Newmarket, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Mildred Witherspoon, at the age of 93 years, beloved wife for 69 years of Jim Witherspoon. Loving mother of Ian and Vickie, Doug and Karen, Ken and Bonita. Proud grandmother of Allison and Mike Rende, Holly and Robbie Heikkila, David and Keira Witherspoon, Stephanie Witherspoon, Katherine Witherspoon and Marcus Bordage. Cherished great-grandmother of Harrison Rende. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) Friday, October 11 from one o'clock until time of memorial service in the chapel at 2 o'clock. Following a reception at the funeral home, interment of cremated remains in Nobleton Community Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019
