ROBBINS, MILDRED EMILY It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mildred "Millie" Robbins, on September 17, 2020, peacefully, at Etobicoke General Hospital. Millie was born on August 19, 1931, in Uigg, Prince Edward Island, to Bessie and Hugh Martin. She was predeceased by her sisters Joyce (Perly) Drake, Molly (Donald) Drake, and her brother Doug (Ann) Martin and is survived by her sister-in-law Ann and brother Bob (Joan) Martin. Millie was loved and will be missed by her family, her children Lloyd, David Robbins and Jacqueline Lane (Bob), her grandchildren Darlene (Steve), Corrie, Kirsten (Davide), Christopher, Laurie (Alan) and Emily (Aneil) and her 11 great-grandchildren, whom she adored. Millie moved to Toronto when she was 18 and had her family. She was a longtime employee of McGuinnesses until it closed its doors and retired while working at Glasco. Upon retirement she returned back to Prince Edward Island where so many more memories were made. She will be fondly remembered for her kind heart, quick wit and always being up for a game of cards. A celebration of her life will take place at a private service at Arbor Memorial's Brampton Funeral Home and Cemetery, details can be found at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/brampton
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those not able to attend the funeral can live stream the service at Arbor Memorial's website.