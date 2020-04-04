|
|
FIGLIANO, MILDRED HELEN Passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at the age of 75 due to a short battle with cancer. Proud mother of Stephanie (Chris Tillger), Fortunato and Christopher. Cherished Baba of Jacob, Liliana, Max, Taylor, Tristan, Zachary and Elenia. Loving sister to the late George (Linda) and Barbara Ann (Peter). Loving Aunt to Catherine (Bernard) and Anne-Marie. Millie will be missed by her great nieces and all her cousins especially in Pennsylvania. Born in Timmins, ON and prior to starting her family, she was tasked with setting up the Toronto Blue Jays while employed at Labatt's breweries. Always known for her dirty humor and quick wit, along with her vast amount of knowledge. Millie looked forward to her annual trips to see her cousins in Masontown, and enjoyed her love/hate relationship with the one-armed bandit. Her seven grandchildren brought her all the joy in the world and she enjoyed every moment with them. Mark, Gail, Annie and all her close friends, you will forever be in her heart. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020