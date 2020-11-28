BLACKBURN, Mildred Irene It is with heavy hearts that we announce the quiet passing of Mildred Irene Blackburn on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in her 99th year. Raised in New Toronto, Millie was the youngest child of Edward Isaac Blackburn and Mae Agnes Blackburn, nee Campbell. Millie was predeceased by her siblings: Roy (Daisy), Doris (Allan Storey), Bea (Roy Clark) and Ruth (Percy Danter). She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a kind and caring woman, an adventurous traveler and avid photographer. She was known for her ability to capture candid moments at family gatherings over the years, and these photographs will always be treasured by her family. In her later years she enjoyed writing about her life experiences, and her family is grateful to have been given a lasting memory of Blackburn history in New Toronto. The family wishes to thank the PSW's, nurses and staff on the third floor at Lakeshore Lodge, LTC, where your friendship and care were greatly appreciated by Millie. We also thank the Toronto Raptors for the many hours of enjoyment and The Championship which Millie enthusiastically celebrated. Cremation has taken place. Interment will occur at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store