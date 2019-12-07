RIDOUT, MILDRED JOAN Died peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving daughter of the late William and Beatrice Dickey and steadfast wife of the late William (Bill). Devoted mother of Katherine (Larry Lajeunesse), Brian (Rowena), Gord (Jane), and Susan. Proud grandmother of Thomas, Carolyn (Guillaume Clement), Sean, and Alan. Loving sister of the late Helen Houston. Caring primary teacher at Iroquois and Churchill Heights Schools. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Wednesday, December 11th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14th. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019