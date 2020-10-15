1/
MILDRED JOYCE BONE
BONE, MILDRED JOYCE Passed peacefully at Simcoe Manor Nursing Home Beeton, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Mildred Bone (nee: Palmer) at the age of 96 years, beloved wife of the late William Bruce Bone. Loving mother of Susan Calder (the late Paul), and Stephen Bone (Ann). Dear grandmother of Joshua (Krista), Blythe, Alex Karagianis (Andrew), Jeremy (Tyler), Michael, Christopher James (Kathleen), and Jonathan. Sadly missed by her great-grandchildren Brayden, Ethan, Jacob, Ross, and Hector. Forever in the hearts of her extended family and friends. A Memorial Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m., in St. John's 6th Line Cemetery. Pandemic protocols will be followed (including mandatory face mask). Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at RodAbramsFuneralHome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
