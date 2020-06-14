Mildred Lillian "Millie" MacRAE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacRAE, Mildred "Millie" Lillian (nee HARRIS) April 5, 1920 - June 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother Millie MacRae in her 100th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Ross MacRae 2009. She is survived by her three sons, Douglas, Gord (Angela) and Scott (Karen), and her six grandchildren Erin (Krisjan), Luke, Julia, Jason, Kyle and Amber (Tyler). Millie will be dearly missed by her many friends, relatives and especially her longtime friend Flo Anderson. There will be a private family service. Millie will be laid to rest at Pine Hills Cemetery, Scarborough. A special thank you to Scarborough Grace Hospital ICU and CCU. Notes of condolence may be made to www.ogdenfuneralhome.com Donations can be made to Covenant House or The Scott Mission, in Millie's memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved