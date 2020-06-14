MacRAE, Mildred "Millie" Lillian (nee HARRIS) April 5, 1920 - June 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother Millie MacRae in her 100th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Ross MacRae 2009. She is survived by her three sons, Douglas, Gord (Angela) and Scott (Karen), and her six grandchildren Erin (Krisjan), Luke, Julia, Jason, Kyle and Amber (Tyler). Millie will be dearly missed by her many friends, relatives and especially her longtime friend Flo Anderson. There will be a private family service. Millie will be laid to rest at Pine Hills Cemetery, Scarborough. A special thank you to Scarborough Grace Hospital ICU and CCU. Notes of condolence may be made to www.ogdenfuneralhome.com Donations can be made to Covenant House or The Scott Mission, in Millie's memory.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 14, 2020.