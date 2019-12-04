LITTMAN, MILDRED Passed away peacefully in Toronto at the age of 102 on November 27, 2019. Determined to be educated despite Depression poverty, Milly earned an MSW from the University of Toronto. She cared for others as a social worker and therapist until her 70s. Milly and Sol had a vibrant and loving marriage that lasted 72 years until Sol's death in 2017. They were intrepid travellers and spent their later years in Tucson. Milly had a sharp eye for politics and social justice. Earnest and ironic by turns, she was gutsy, energetic, compassionate and insightful. She will be missed by her loving daughters, Deborah Littman and Nina Littman-Sharp, sons-in-law Stephen Nathan and Christopher Sharp, grandchildren Jenna Paikowsky (Alan), Alexander Nathan (Katelyn), Nathaniel Sharp (Joanna), Cameron and Sid Sharp, great-granddaughters Sarah and Natasha Pengelly, sisters-in-law Esther Rubin and Judy Karp, nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends. No funeral but a celebration of life will be held. Donations to the Canadian Council for Refugees are requested in lieu of flowers.

