MILDRED LUCILLE SARGEANT
SARGEANT, MILDRED LUCILLE Passed away peacefully at the Carveth Care Centre on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Euclid Sargeant. Much loved mother of Joyce Rice (Floyd) and David Sargeant (Susan). Cherished grandmother of Ian, Tanya and Sharon Rice. Step grandmother of Tracy Ling. Great-grandmother of Sean and Alicia Rice and Tyler and Riah Ling. Dear sister of Elliott Gibson, Edmund Gibson, Richard Gibson, David Livingston-Gibson and Mary Fredericks. Predeceased by 1 brother Frank Gibson and by 2 sisters Marge Mosley and Martha Gibson. A Service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. IN THE CARE OF TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 63 GARDEN STREET, GANANOQUE K7G 2T8 613-382-3088

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
