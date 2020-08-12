1/
Mildred MARIS
MARIS, Mildred (nee NICKOLOFF) 1923 - 2020 On August 7, 2020, one month before her 97th birthday, at Amica Unionville, Mildred passed away peacefully in her sleep. We thank Amica for the fantastic care they provided for Auntie in the 2+ years she was in residence. Loving Aunt of Terry and Wendy, Rick and Sharon; great-Aunt of Susan, Seb, Jennifer, Carlos and Meagan, Nathan; and great-great Aunt of Drew, Claudia, Luke, Danielle and Liam. She will always be remembered as our Aunt who was like a loving mother to so many. A private Funeral Service was held today at Jerrett Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, and was followed by a Burial at Pine Hills Cemetery.


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
