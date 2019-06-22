OAKLEY, Mildred Born in Toronto on April 2, 1924. Millie passed away on June 19, 2019 at the Maple Grove Care Community in Brampton in her ninety-sixth year, with her niece by her side. Daughter of the late James and Annie (Fisher) Oakley, Millie was predeceased by her siblings John, William, Frances, Anne, Albert, Ernest, Maud, Rose and Frank. She was also predeceased by nieces and nephews Ken Brown, Beverley Brown, Robert Oakley and James Oakley. She was a loved and loving aunt of Norm (Mary) Gazel and Cheryl (Robert) Pillar, a dearly loved great-aunt to Kellie, Lesley, Kim, Bradley, David, Christine, Lindsey and James and a great-great-aunt to Logan, Megan, Aubrey, Carys and Graydon. Millie was a long term employee of the Toronto Transit Commission, having worked there proudly for over 40 years. She was also an avid Toronto Maple Leafs hockey fan, having grown up listening to the games on the radio with her father. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Road, on Monday, June 24th from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service to be held in the funeral home chapel to follow. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens.

