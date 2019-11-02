DIONNE, MILDRED OLIVE (nee GEORGE) Peacefully, after a lengthy illness, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Four Elms Retirement Residence. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Leonard and her beloved son, Douglas. Mildred will be remembered by her nephew Brian and his partner Randy and great-niece Judith. Mildred was a longtime resident of Richmond Hill. Friends may call at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Saturday, November 23rd after 10 a.m. for service at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be served after the service. Private interment of her cremated remains will take place at Elgin Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North York Salvation Army Citadel, 25 Centre Ave., North York, ON M2M 3W8, would be appreciated.

