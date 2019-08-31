MILDRED ONYSKO

ONYSKO, MILDRED August 21, 1931 - August 28, 2019 Suddenly, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Mildred, beloved wife of the late Michael Onysko. She leaves behind her children Muriel (Peter), Mary and Michael (Janet). Cherished grandmother of Katie. At her request, a private family ceremony will take place. Online condolences may be made at www.cardinalfuneralhomes.com. In honour of Mildred donations may be made to the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019
