GURNIAK, Mildred Patricia (Pat) (nee STEVENS) Mum suddenly left us in the early morning on June 14, 2019, at her home. Born November 18, 1932, she left her home in Truro, NS, to start a new chapter in Toronto in 1950 and spent most of her life in Etobicoke and later Oakville, Ontario. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Gurniak after 46 years of marriage and her sister, Joyce Langenecker (Frank) (Kitchener). She leaves behind her daughter. Loving mother of Marjorie Freeman (Brian) and her son, David Gurniak (Laura Fehr), grandchildren Keiran Kelly (Dave), Kevin Freeman, Darwin Gurniak and Donna Gurniak. She was blessed with one great-grandson, Eric Kelly. She is survived by her sister, Carole Castonguay (Truro) and brother James Stevens (Linda), Debert, NS. Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, July 9th at the Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel in Toronto. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service.

