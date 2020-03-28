|
|
MESSERVEY, Mildred Sarah (nee WILLIS) January 20, 1928 – March 24, 2020 Predeceased by beloved husband Donald (2011), her siblings Doug, Ron and Myrtle and her parents Jack and Elizabeth Willis. Loving mother to Donna (Al predeceased 2017), Janice, Lynn and Alison (Chris). Loving Gran to Sean, Alex, Katherine, Michael, Kevin, Mike, Evan, Kim and Lisa. Great-gran to Charlotte, Avery, Courtney, Kyle and Jack. Mildred was born in Montreal, Quebec and moved to Thornhill, Ontario in 1977. Mildred had a lengthy career as a bookkeeper and secretary. She retired from Sears in 1993 after many years of service in the cash office, customer service department. Mildred enjoyed her garden, in particular her roses and backyard wildlife, knitting, reading and spending time at the cottage. She was known for her great cooking, especially her Italian meatballs and cabbage rolls. Her Christmas baking was a highly anticipated treat. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Lung Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be left at [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020