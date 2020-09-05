1/
Milena GENORIJA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENORIJA, Milena 1937 – 2020 A life well-loved and lived. Passed peacefully, on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Scarborough Grace Hospital. Much loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest love and joy was her family, the late Lojze, daughters, Mileni (Peter), Mary (Des) and Angie (Richard). Mama to Sean, Christopher, Tim, Jon and Maddie. Missed by brother, Francel, extended family Pepca (deceased), Marina and Rezi, Karl (deceased), along with all their families here, as well as in Slovenia. Visitation will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will held in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 10:30 a.m., by invite only. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there is a limit to attendees. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. "Naj Pociva v Miru". To stream the mass online or leave a message of condolence, please visit catholic-cemeteries.ca/ obituary/milena-genorija



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved