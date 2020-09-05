GENORIJA, Milena 1937 – 2020 A life well-loved and lived. Passed peacefully, on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Scarborough Grace Hospital. Much loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest love and joy was her family, the late Lojze, daughters, Mileni (Peter), Mary (Des) and Angie (Richard). Mama to Sean, Christopher, Tim, Jon and Maddie. Missed by brother, Francel, extended family Pepca (deceased), Marina and Rezi, Karl (deceased), along with all their families here, as well as in Slovenia. Visitation will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will held in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 10:30 a.m., by invite only. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there is a limit to attendees. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. "Naj Pociva v Miru". To stream the mass online or leave a message of condolence, please visit catholic-cemeteries.ca/
obituary/milena-genorija