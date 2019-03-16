DRAGISIC, MILICA Peacefully in Ottawa on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in her 93rd year. Milica (née Susnjar) beloved wife of the late Milenko Dragisic. Loving mother of Slavica Dragisic and the late Milena Blanchard. Dearest 'Nana' to her grandchildren Matthew (Julie), Andrea and Robin; and beloved great-grandchildren Ella and Chloe. A Private family service is being held. Interment to take place at Beechwood Cemetery. Donations in memory to the Montfort Hospital Foundation greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to The Whelan Funeral Home, 613-233-1488.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019