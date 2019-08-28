BEANE, Millard Eugene Neville It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Millard Eugene Neville Beane, formerly of Bermuda. Millard was born on January 23, 1941 to the late Charles and Elsie Beane. Millard is survived by his wife Virginia (nee Harris), his children Karen, Jennifer (Kenneth) and Kevin (Randi), his granddaughter Raven, his sisters Madree Roberts, Dianne Beane and Heather Stafford, his brother-in-law Ernest Roberts, his nieces and nephews, Tania and Simon Roberts, Warren Harris and Sydney and Savannah Stafford. A service celebrating his life is to be held at Islington United Church in Etobicoke on Friday, August 30th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stephen Lewis Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019