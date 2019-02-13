Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILOS GRBIC. View Sign

GRBIC, MILOS September 14, 1933 - February 11, 2019 Born in Vrbaska, Bosnia, Srpska Republica. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by family. Survived by his wife Marija (Maca), daughter Suzi Long (John), son Vladimir Grbic (Jane). Grandchildren Brandon, Matthew, Gabriella and Jovan. His many nieces and nephews here in Canada and around the world. Milos' journey to Canada started May 4, 1957 on the S.S. Seven Seas from Vienna, Austria to the Port of Quebec. Milos was a hard worker his whole life. He worked across Canada from the Trans Canada Pipline, to logging in Port Arthur/Thunder Bay and then held various jobs with Metropolitan Toronto where he retired at the age of 65 as a Dockmaster at the Toronto Ferry Docks. He met his loving wife of 55 years in Thunder Bay where they got married and took their journey to Toronto. Here they started their family and met all their lifelong friends. They were active in the Serbian Community carrying on their wonderful Orthodox traditions. Milos was a gentleman to the end, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. His one and only love was his family, especially his Grandchildren. He was happiest when they were all around him. Milos will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. For all his family and friends that wish to say their final goodbyes, please join the family at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W., (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Wednesday, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral will be held at All Saints Serbian Orthodox Church, 2520 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made through



4933 Dundas Street West

Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6

