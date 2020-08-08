1/
MILOSLAV "MILO" ZAPOTOCKY
ZAPOTOCKY, MILOSLAV "MILO" With a deepest sorrow, we hereby advise all friends and associates that our beloved husband and uncle left us forever, passing away after a short illness in his home on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in his 90th year. Born in Prague, Czech Republic, formerly Czechoslovakia, once he graduated from the University of Economics, he married Sarka (nee Broumova) in 1966. Together they came to Toronto in 1968, where he worked 25 years for a large Canadian men's wear company, his last position VP of Finance for one for its divisions. He enjoyed travel and sports, such as diving and tennis. Please keep Milo in your throughts and prayers. In the name of the families: Sarka Zapotocky, Peter Babak, family Hudek, family Facini. Due to the current situation, there will not be a service.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
