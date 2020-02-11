Home

MILT POLIHRONIDIS Obituary
POLIHRONIDIS, MILT After a long illness, at Providence Healthcare, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, Milt Polihronidis, 67. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Daniels). Treasured son of the late Paul and Olympia (nee Gavriilidis). Dear brother to Nick (Giannoula). Nouno to Pia (Darrin), Tina (Anthony) and William. Godfather to Lindsay (Ryan). Much-loved brother-in-law to the late Ruth, the late Peter (Kathy), Paul (Jackie), Pat (Jane), Chris (Cyndy), Andy (Cory), Joan (James), Elly and Barb. Cherished uncle to Paul (Germini), Katerina (Andrew), Krista (Shawn), Mike, Christine (Jason), Kim (Alex), Jenn (Steve), Bob (Sarah), John, Ryan (Melissa), Matthew, Ashley (Chris), Nick, Alec, Ben, Owen, Kathleen, Michael, Joseph and Christopher. Grand-uncle to 21. Will be much missed by his cousins and all in his large extended family, in whom he took great joy. Retired sheet metal worker (Local 285), York Sheet Metal. Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Wednesday, February 12th, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, 1385 Warden Ave., Scarborough, Thursday, February 13th, 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canadian Food for Children.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020
