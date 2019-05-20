Milton BERGER

Obituary

BERGER, Milton On May 19, 2019 at home in his 94th year. Former Toronto City Councillor. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving father and father-in-law of Marilyn and Terry Lazarus and Cindy and Alan Osheroff. Devoted Zaidy of Jodi and Jason, Barbi and Robby, Stacey and Richard, Jaclyn and Brent. Devoted great-grandfather of Jake, Anna, Zain and Natalie. Milton will be missed by his devoted caregivers Luzviminda and Liza. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Milton Berger Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780- 0324.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 20, 2019
