MILTON CHRYSSAITIS
CHRYSSAITIS, MILTON Our beautiful uncle passed away on October 23, 2020 at the majestic age of 95. Milto was a true gentleman. Born in Athens, Greece he made his way to Toronto where he lived a very humble life. Swimming, walking, reading and spending time with friends and family were all part of his daily routine. His passion for soccer and all sports was incredible. He was unique like no other. So gentle. So loving. So truly wonderful. A visit to see Milto always made one feel special and lucky to be in his presence. His humble demeaner so refreshing. Milto is predeceased by his mother Katina and his brother Mario. He will be sadly missed by his cousins, Kiki Tambakis, Fofi Dalianies, and his nieces Valerie Frazier, Lisa Marinis, Anastasia Pipinaris and their families. A funeral will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Saturday 7, 2020. Visitation at 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Attendence is by invitation only. To view the service please go to www.etouch.ca, click on Milto's remembrance page at 10 a.m.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
