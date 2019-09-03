WILTSHIRE, SR., MILTON R. Passed away on August 12, 2019, survived by sisters Patricia, Elaine, Dorcas and Lali and brothers Donald and Roy. Predeceased by his parents Oswald and Rachael Wiltshire, sister Hyacinth and brother Karl Wiltshire. Immigrated to Canada in 1958 and was owner of the Milton Service Center for many years, as well as other businesses. Milton was a dear brother to all of us. He was loving and kind and helped everyone with their education. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Mount Olivet United Church, Walderston, Manchester, at 11:00 a.m. Cremation at a later date. Professional services by Lyn's Funeral Home, Mandeville. Donations appreciated to a charity of your choice.

