MILTON R. WILTSHIRE Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILTON R. WILTSHIRE Sr..
Obituary

WILTSHIRE, SR., MILTON R. Passed away on August 12, 2019, survived by sisters Patricia, Elaine, Dorcas and Lali and brothers Donald and Roy. Predeceased by his parents Oswald and Rachael Wiltshire, sister Hyacinth and brother Karl Wiltshire. Immigrated to Canada in 1958 and was owner of the Milton Service Center for many years, as well as other businesses. Milton was a dear brother to all of us. He was loving and kind and helped everyone with their education. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Mount Olivet United Church, Walderston, Manchester, at 11:00 a.m. Cremation at a later date. Professional services by Lyn's Funeral Home, Mandeville. Donations appreciated to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.