More Obituaries for MILTON O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILTON ROY O'BRIEN

MILTON ROY O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, MILTON ROY Passed away at his home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Milton was the beloved husband of Gloria Burden and the late Mary O'Brien (2009). Loving step- father of Cheryl, Sharlene and Jack. Cherished grandfather of Milton O'Brien. Interment will take place at Dunsford Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020
