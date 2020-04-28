Minda Landicho Beredo, age 77, a resident of Scarborough, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, on April 24, 2020. She was born in Batangas City, Philippines. She was the fourth child of seven siblings. She attended Saint Bridget's College of the Philippines were she earned a degree in Education and went on to become an Elementary school teacher at Banaba Elementary School and Alangilan Elementary School, both in Batangas Province. While teaching, she met the love of her life, Jose "Pepito" Beredo, a Filipino Canadian Native. Their love was sealed at a civil wedding at a relative's home hosted by the Manalo family. Shortly after, they took to their new life together and found their dream home in Toronto, Ontario. They kept their faith in God and worshiped at St. Brigid's Parish. They both loved and enjoyed their time growing with their families. Their home became a place of family reunions, celebrations and gathering of friends and loved ones. They were the perfect hosts. Minda combined her love for teaching and hosting as she extended their home to support exchange students from around the world. She was well travelled and loved visiting Europe, USA and the Philippines. She was an avid gardener and had great passion for cooking and baking; sharing and mailing her delicious baked goods to families near and far. She had an eye for fashion and impeccable style. She always carried herself with grace and beauty. She loved music and the arts. She enjoyed and found excitement in holidays with her cousins from New Jersey and siblings from California, exploring casino resorts and entertainments. She treasured time with her dearest friends. Her family and friends boast of her generous heart; always putting others before herself. Her brother and sisters know her to be a genuine, beautiful, strong, loving, wonderful and amazing sister. Most of all, she was a best friend to each of them. Minda found her gift and life's purpose. Grateful are so many who were touched and blessed by her life. She is survived by her husband, Jose Beredo; her brother Oscar (Leony) Landicho; and her sisters, Luz Davis and Delia (Fidel) Jabines. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Flora Landicho, her two brothers, Gregorio Landicho and Arturo Landicho and sister, Nora Apo. The family would like to extend special gratitude to the Beredo and Fuoco families and to all the staff at Centenary Hospital for their dedication, compassionate care and love. Minda will be laid to rest. A memorial to honour and celebrate Minda's life will be shared by family at a future date. The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away. – William Shakespeare Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

