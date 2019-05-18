Di LORENZO, MIRANDA It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Miranda Di Lorenzo, on May 15, 2019, at the age of 80, at King City Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Giovanni of 55 years and loving mother of Elena (Salvatore), Nadia (David) and Michael. Loving Nonna of Daniela, Andrew, Vanessa, Christina, Matthew, Joanna and Julia. Cherished by sister Silvana (Achille), brothers Tony (Cora) and Charlie, sisters-in-law Lena (the late Aldo), Pina (the late Joe), the late Maria (the late Pasqualino), Rosaria (Paulo), Antonella (Mauro) and her many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), Thornhill, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com In Memory of Miranda, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019