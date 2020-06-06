MIREILLE ANNE-MARIE (NOUVELON) WALKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MIREILLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALKER, MIREILLE ANNE-MARIE (nee NOUVELON) Mireille Anne-Marie Walker (née Nouvelon), was born in Zurich, Switzerland on June 17, 1932, and died of natural causes in her beloved Toronto, on May 3, 2020. In between, were almost nine decades of passionate living: raised in Cameroon, then Sauveterre-de-Béarn, then Algiers, she set out to make a life in Toronto. There, she met and married scholar of French, fellow thespian, and musicologist, John A. Walker, who predeceased her by 11 years. Together, they had two children: Anne Gabrielle, and the late Robert Sean. Exotic and earthy, courageous and determined, Mireille was an athlete (a fencing champion in her youth, adopter of windsurfing in her late 50s), an engaging teacher, translator, traveller, and a dreamer; a loving partner, parent, and grandparent, and a good and true friend to many. She was a devoted caregiver and volunteer; and a gracious and generous hostess at her home in Toronto, at her cottage "Sauveterre-de-Muskoka", and at her favourite restaurant and second home in Toronto, Ferraro 502. Mireille was funny, and fiercely loyal, with a smile that could light up our world. Mireille is survived, missed, and lovingly remembered by her daughter, son-in-law Peter, grandsons, David and Samuel Walker-Kierluk, and by dear friends and family in Canada, Australia, France, and Switzerland. Beautiful spirit now freed of a body grown too weary, Mireille's remains were interred with John's at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on May 7th, three days after their 63rd wedding anniversary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved