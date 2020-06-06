WALKER, MIREILLE ANNE-MARIE (nee NOUVELON) Mireille Anne-Marie Walker (née Nouvelon), was born in Zurich, Switzerland on June 17, 1932, and died of natural causes in her beloved Toronto, on May 3, 2020. In between, were almost nine decades of passionate living: raised in Cameroon, then Sauveterre-de-Béarn, then Algiers, she set out to make a life in Toronto. There, she met and married scholar of French, fellow thespian, and musicologist, John A. Walker, who predeceased her by 11 years. Together, they had two children: Anne Gabrielle, and the late Robert Sean. Exotic and earthy, courageous and determined, Mireille was an athlete (a fencing champion in her youth, adopter of windsurfing in her late 50s), an engaging teacher, translator, traveller, and a dreamer; a loving partner, parent, and grandparent, and a good and true friend to many. She was a devoted caregiver and volunteer; and a gracious and generous hostess at her home in Toronto, at her cottage "Sauveterre-de-Muskoka", and at her favourite restaurant and second home in Toronto, Ferraro 502. Mireille was funny, and fiercely loyal, with a smile that could light up our world. Mireille is survived, missed, and lovingly remembered by her daughter, son-in-law Peter, grandsons, David and Samuel Walker-Kierluk, and by dear friends and family in Canada, Australia, France, and Switzerland. Beautiful spirit now freed of a body grown too weary, Mireille's remains were interred with John's at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on May 7th, three days after their 63rd wedding anniversary.