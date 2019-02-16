Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIRIAM (BASSIN) CHINSKY. View Sign

CHINSKY, MIRIAM (BASSIN) March 20, 1925 - February 14, 2019 Gently tended and loved by daughters Anne (George), Janet (Joe), wonderful, devoted caregiver Maricel (Su) and caring Langstaff Square staff. Beloved daughter of Sam and Fanny Bassin (deceased). Loving wife of Joe Chinsky (deceased) Cherished Bubby to Adrienne (Ryan), Alison (Fab), Nicole (Kyle), Elise (Gordon), Emily (Emanuele) and Elie. Great-Bubby to Remi, Jarvis, Luca, Hannah, Claudio, Laura, Grace and Alice. Mom graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts (English). She was a gifted freelance journalist as well as writer for The Mirror, North Toronto Town Crier and The Canadian Jewish News. She became a published author with her book The Tailor's Daughter (Growing up in North Toronto in the 30s and 40s) at age 80. She loved music, travel and gardening. She was a special aunt, cousin and friend to many and regarded Maryleah as her "sister". Mom made our home a welcoming place and her legacy lives on in the many lives that she touched. Service at Steeles Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 17th. Visit their website for information.

