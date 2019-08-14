Guest Book View Sign Service Information Irvine Funeral Home and Chapel 4 James Street East Brockville , ON K6V 1J9 (613)-342-2828 Funeral 11:00 AM St. Lawrence Anglican Church 80 Pine Street Brockville , QC Obituary



RICK, MIRIAM ELLISON (CARMICHAEL) In Brockville, ON, on Friday, August 9, 2019, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband William Sadler (Bill) Rick of 58 years. Proud mother of Wilma (Gar Grainger) of Dorval, PQ, Janet (Dr. Denis Vaillancourt) of Brome, PQ, Norma (Brian Lockwood, CA) of Uxbridge, ON, Allen (died accidentally in 1971), John (Barbara Bergeron, CA) of Kanata, ON, Anne (John Taylor) of Brockville, ON, Jill of Wakefield, PQ and Richard Tent-Rick. Dear sister of predeceased Dorothy (Dot) and Susan (Sue). Survived by her sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and Maleck Besmargin of Danville, PQ, their daughters Julie (Dean Leeder) of Port Perry, ON, Joanne (Michael Taylor) of St. Felix, PQ, 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and extended family. Meum was the eldest daughter of Dorothy and Robert Allen Carmichael of Westmount, PQ. Following Robert's death while Meum was young, Dorothy moved the family to Danville where Meum met Bill. After attending Stanstead College, Meum married Bill and they began a series of moves to Pointe Claire and Quebec City with the ever-growing family before settling back in Danville. Meum and Bill were true partners in every sense as Bill furthered his career and then established HP Power Drives in Montreal with his friends George Tratt and John Griffin. In addition to acting as the family traffic cop, Meum somehow found the time to teach part-time, earn her BA in English/Philosophy and become heavily involved with the Girl Guides of Canada as Quebec Commissioner as well as other charities. The 1960-80s were busy years as the Danville home became the base for the enlarged family (plus pets!). In the 1980s, following Bill's retirement, Meum and he moved from Danville to Brockville where they began to travel extensively, sail and enjoy the family. Following a relocation to Toronto, Port Perry and then Bill's subsequent death, Meum came back to Brockville which she loved. Meum was a devotee of the written word, the CBC, Liberals, Scotland, the New York Times crossword (in pen!) and the Montreal Canadiens. The family will fondly remember her immaculate handwritten notes containing the details of the latest political outrage, a travel destination or a newspaper clipping of interest. Like her Maw before her, Meum was a remarkable lady with a grand sense of humour and purpose and she will be sorely missed. Funeral at St. Lawrence Anglican Church, 80 Pine Street, Brockville, on Friday, August 16th at 11:00 a.m. Memorial service and interment in Danville, PQ, to follow. Sincere thanks to the Royal Brock Retirement Residence for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario SPCA Leeds & Grenville Animal Centre, 800 Centennial Road, Brockville, ON L4A 2W3, would be much appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Irvine Funeral Home and Chapel, 4 James Street East, Brockville. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019

