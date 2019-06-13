HERSZKOPF, MIRIAM Holocaust Survivor It is with great sadness that we announce her passing on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in her 86th year. Devoted and caring teacher for over 4 decades. Devoted wife of over 50 years to the late Szyja (Sam) Herszkopf. Devoted daughter of the late Sophie and Henry Mangel. Dedicated mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Robert Goldberger. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jerry Herszkopf and Seamus Conroy. Bubbe of Rachel Goldberger. Devoted sister and sister-in-law of Dr. Roman and Lillian Mangel, Irene and the late Bernard Kott. Miriam will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in The Toronto Independent Benevolent Association section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 175 Wynford Drive, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, 416-363- 3373.

