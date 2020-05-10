HOFFMAN, MIRIAM On Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irving. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Larry and Sharleen Hoffman and Stewart Hoffman and Noriko Saito. Dear sister of the late Paul Levy and the late Daniel Levy. Devoted grandmother of Stephanie and Guy and Jodi. Dear great-grandmother of Maya, Shira, Emily, Lindsay, Ethan and Talia. Memorial donations may be made to The Miriam Hoffman Memorial Fund, c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.