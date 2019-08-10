Guest Book View Sign Obituary

KNIGHT, MIRIAM LOIS (nee LAKE) It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Miriam Lois Knight (nee Lake), who died peacefully beside her husband Lloyd George Knight, in the early morning hours on August 5, 2019, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Toronto, on July 2, 1936, Miriam was married to Lloyd for over 62 years. Sister to Faith Baker (Mel) and Hope Surmanski (Steve, deceased), she is lovingly remembered by her sons Peter and Stephen and her daughter Terri Morse (Robert) and grandchildren Kristen Murphy (Dan), Bradley (Evelyn) and Matthew (Natalie). Miriam had a great love for small children, especially her great-grandchildren Abigael and Theodore. A resident of Stouffville since 1993, Miriam was co-owner and bookkeeper for the family business Round Table Associates Productions. She loved gardening, shopping, camping, horseback riding, cooking and was an ardent fan of Toronto's professional sports teams. She travelled to Florida, Arizona, California, Hawaii and many other states in the USA, several provinces of Canada from Quebec to Alberta, and to the European nations of France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. She also took a Holy Land excursion to Israel and made annual visits to the family vacation condominium in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Miriam had a deep faith in her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and attended Islington Baptist Church, The Peoples Church, Markham Missionary Church and Unionville Alliance Church, as well as faithfully accompanying her soloist husband to his gospel concerts across the continent. During the past few years, she often spoke of wanting to "go to heaven", and now she has cheerfully arrived there to spend eternity. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for Miriam at Unionville Alliance Church, 4898 16th Avenue (west of Kennedy Road), Markham, Ontario, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation

KNIGHT, MIRIAM LOIS (nee LAKE) It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Miriam Lois Knight (nee Lake), who died peacefully beside her husband Lloyd George Knight, in the early morning hours on August 5, 2019, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Toronto, on July 2, 1936, Miriam was married to Lloyd for over 62 years. Sister to Faith Baker (Mel) and Hope Surmanski (Steve, deceased), she is lovingly remembered by her sons Peter and Stephen and her daughter Terri Morse (Robert) and grandchildren Kristen Murphy (Dan), Bradley (Evelyn) and Matthew (Natalie). Miriam had a great love for small children, especially her great-grandchildren Abigael and Theodore. A resident of Stouffville since 1993, Miriam was co-owner and bookkeeper for the family business Round Table Associates Productions. She loved gardening, shopping, camping, horseback riding, cooking and was an ardent fan of Toronto's professional sports teams. She travelled to Florida, Arizona, California, Hawaii and many other states in the USA, several provinces of Canada from Quebec to Alberta, and to the European nations of France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. She also took a Holy Land excursion to Israel and made annual visits to the family vacation condominium in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Miriam had a deep faith in her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and attended Islington Baptist Church, The Peoples Church, Markham Missionary Church and Unionville Alliance Church, as well as faithfully accompanying her soloist husband to his gospel concerts across the continent. During the past few years, she often spoke of wanting to "go to heaven", and now she has cheerfully arrived there to spend eternity. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for Miriam at Unionville Alliance Church, 4898 16th Avenue (west of Kennedy Road), Markham, Ontario, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation https://mshf.on.ca/ whose Palliative Care team provided compassionate assistance to Miriam throughout OR in support of Derek and Bonnie Burnett (missionaries to Thailand) care of Unionville Alliance Church https://uachome.org/give Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close