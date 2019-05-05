Miriam MARTIN

MARTIN, Miriam (nee PAVAN) Miriam was born in Cordenons, Italy, on January 4, 1933 and passed away peacefully in Toronto on May 2, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Lino and her brothers Sigfrido, Johnny, Ruggero and Ezio. She leaves behind her step-children and many nieces and nephews. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 480 Rathburn Road, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019
